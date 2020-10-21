Abaco Special Needs School Reopens with Virtual School

ZNS Bahamas
After months of rebuilding, the special education school Every Child Counts in Marsh Harbour, Abaco is operational once again and fully transitioned to virtual learning. The Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust (LCCCT) donated 40 tablets and keyboard, equipped with Aliv data plans, to enable students to participate in virtual learning.
"The national transition to virtual school has been challenging enough, so just consider the added challenges that a school for learning-disabled children have to face. The Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust continues to look for underserved areas to provide support and fill the gaps in the community. We were happy to recognize the amazing work being done by Every Child Counts and provide financial support to get the school back on its feet and students equipped with the tools they needed to be successful at e-learning, " said Katherine Elza of the Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust.