A Woman In Her Thirties Died Of COVID-19 On A Plane

A Texas woman in her thirties died after she had trouble breathing while the plane was on the tarmac. Erik Witsoe / Getty Images
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News
A woman in her thirties died of COVID-19 while she was on a plane about to take off from Arizona to Texas in July, officials said Sunday.
The woman — who was only identified as a resident of Garland, Texas — died while the plane was still on the tarmac in Arizona, Dallas County official Lauren Trimble told BuzzFeed News.
It is unclear if the woman was aware that she had COVID-19 at the time of her death, and officials did not identify which airline the plane belonged to.
Before the woman died, she had trouble breathing and was given oxygen, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told NBC 5 Dallas–Fort Worth. She also had underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said in a news release Sunday.