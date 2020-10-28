Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A four-day week worked for my company -- now it can help businesses come back from Covid

 
How COVID-19 is changing the way we work.

By Andrew Barnes
CNN

(CNN) - In 2018, I initiated an experiment in my company, Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand-based statutory supervisor and trustee company, to determine if I could get better productivity from my employees in exchange for a four-day week, with five days' pay. We called this the 100:80:100™ rule -- 100% pay, 80% time, 100% productivity.

Independent research showed that staff engagement scores improved by 40%, stress levels dropped 15% and staff reported it was easier to do their jobs working four days rather than five. Productivity improved by 25%.

I had no broader aspirations than to see if this would work in my company. If the outcomes were positive, I was prepared to introduce it permanently.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,