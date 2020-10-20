33-year-old coronavirus denier with 1.1 million followers dies of COVID-19

A man lies in a hospital bed sick with COVID-19, the dangerous disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Image source: kieferpix/Adobe
Chris Smith, BGR
A 33-year-old coronavirus denier died of COVID-19 complications after battling the illness for just over a week.
Dmitriy Stuzhuk was a fitness influencer that 1.1 million people follow on Instagram. He acknowledged that he was wrong about the severity of COVID-19 in his final, hopeful post on the social network.
His ex-wife broke the news to fans that he passed away, indicating that his preexisting heart problems may have complicated his recovery. Read more >>