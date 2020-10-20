Tuesday, October 20, 2020

33-year-old coronavirus denier with 1.1 million followers dies of COVID-19

 
A man lies in a hospital bed sick with COVID-19, the dangerous disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Image source: kieferpix/Adobe

Chris Smith, BGR

A 33-year-old coronavirus denier died of COVID-19 complications after battling the illness for just over a week.

Dmitriy Stuzhuk was a fitness influencer that 1.1 million people follow on Instagram. He acknowledged that he was wrong about the severity of COVID-19 in his final, hopeful post on the social network.

His ex-wife broke the news to fans that he passed away, indicating that his preexisting heart problems may have complicated his recovery.  Read more >>
