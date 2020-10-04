243 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19

Royston Jones Jr.
Remaining healthcare workers experienced burnout
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A total of 243 healthcare professionals have been infected with the coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan revealed yesterday.
These include 116 healthcare workers at Princess Margaret Hospital, 38 at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, 54 at the Grand Bahama Health Facility, 16 among public health facilities in the Family Islands, and 19 in public health facilities in New Providence.
During a Ministry of Health virtual press conference, McMillan said another 226 healthcare workers — 35 in the Department of Public Health and 191 in the Public Hospitals Authority — have had high-risk exposures.
Another 962 healthcare had low-risk exposures and were being monitored.
A total of 415 were cleared to return to work during the week beginning September 21, according to McMillan.