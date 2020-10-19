2,400 food kits secured for distribution to vulnerable families in Grand Bahama

Bahamas National
A $50,000 donation from the Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust (LCCCT) helped to jumpstart a new food distribution collaboration on Grand Bahama with the international humanitarian organization GlobalMedic and the entire Rotary organisation based on Grand Bahama Island.
With the financial contribution from LCCCT, the five Rotary Clubs of Grand Bahama and Global Medic were able to expand their support to vulnerable families impacted by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic with the distribution of 2,400 initial food kits. Distribution started on October 5 and will be ongoing in the community.
“Given the challenges families are facing now, we are providing ongoing financial support to organizations that are making an impact in the community. Just in a the past few months, we donated to Lend a Hand Bahamas, Every Child Counts, and now Rotary and GlobalMedic, which are distributing nutritious and culturally appropriate meals to vulnerable communities in Grand Bahama and filling an important need,” said Katherine Elza of LCCCT. Read more >>