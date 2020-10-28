2021-2022 preview: National High Adventure Sea Base

Michael Freeman
Scouting Magazine
Sea Base, stationed in the Florida Keys, operates 19 different programs in the Bahamas, Dry Tortugas, Florida Keys and U.S. Virgin Islands. Scouts can choose to camp, paddle, sail, scuba-dive or participate in multi-adventure or a STEM adventure.
You can select a specialized program that interests your Scouts, whether they’re greenhorns or experienced seafarers. Adventures provide opportunities to explore historic seaports and state parks, kayak on the ocean, complete service projects at a national park and observe the rich biodiversity of saltwater ecosystems.
