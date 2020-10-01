Tuesday, October 27, 2020

1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament

 
1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament
Registration for the tournament, taking place December 10th through December 12th at Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, Fla., is now open.

The 1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament kicks off on December 10th through December 12th at Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, Fla. to benefit the community members and the recovery and restoration efforts on Elbow Cay following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Funds raised will go directly to rebuilding the Hope Town Primary School, the ground-up build of the Abaco Community Care Center, and the restoration of the homes destroyed by Dorian as a part of Hope Town United’s Homes for Hope program.

Since Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 1st, 2019, Hope Town United has been working tirelessly to provide immediate relief to the residents of Elbow Cay.
242newsbahamas | Brought to you by:, Barefoot Marketing, P.O.Box F41779,
 Freeport, GB, Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,