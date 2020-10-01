|
1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament
Registration
for the tournament, taking place December 10th through December 12th at
Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, Fla., is now open.
The
1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament kicks off on December
10th through December 12th at Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, Fla. to
benefit the community members and the recovery and restoration efforts
on Elbow Cay following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Funds raised
will go directly to rebuilding the Hope Town Primary School, the
ground-up build of the Abaco Community Care Center, and the restoration
of the homes destroyed by Dorian as a part of Hope Town United’s Homes
for Hope program.
Since
Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 1st, 2019, Hope Town United
has been working tirelessly to provide immediate relief to the
residents of Elbow Cay.