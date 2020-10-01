1st Annual Hope Town United Sailfish Tournament

From day one, Hope Town United's mission has been to mobilize, rebuild, and prepare for the future. While we have made unbelievable progress on Elbow Cay in the wake of Hurricane Dorian's devastation, there is still much to do.
To raise funds for such important projects as the Hope Town Primary School rebuild, the Abaco Community Care Center new build, and the Homes for Hope program, Hope Town United is holding its 1st Annual Sailfish Tournament on December 10th - 12th, 2020 at Sailfish Marina on Singer Island, FL – and I want to personally invite you to participate.
Beyond fishing in the tournament itself, there are several ways for you to get involved, including sponsorship, underwriting, and in-kind agreements. If any of these opportunities interest you, please read this packet before registering.
Stay tuned for updates as the tournament draws nearer. I hope you are
as excited as my team and I are to make this a successful event.
Remember – our friends on Elbow Cay are still recovering, the rebuilding
continues today, and it’s never too late to help out!