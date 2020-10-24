133 new COVID cases

The Nassau Guardian
The Bahamas recorded 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, there are 109 on New Providence, 19 on Grand Bahama, one on Eleuthera, two on the Berry Islands and two on Abaco.
Eight-five of the newly infected patients are females and 48 are males.
Hospitalizations increased from 102 to 122. The ministry said 112 patients are moderately ill and 10 are in the intensive care unit.
The Bahamas has recorded 6,268 cases since March.
There are 3,795 recovered cases and 2,303 active cases.
Ninety people recovered yesterday. (source)