13-Year-Old Girl Infects 11 Family Members With COVID-19 After Testing Negative for the Virus

Amber Brenza, Health.Com
A 13-year-old girl recently sickened 11 family members across four states after exposing them to COVID-19 during a family vacation, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.
The CDC report explained that the 13-year-old girl—known as the index patient, or the patient with which the outbreak began—was initially exposed to a large COVID-19 outbreak while away from home in June. Because of that, the girl was tested four days after her exposure to the virus with a rapid antigen test when she returned home. At the time of the test, the girl had no symptoms, and the antigen test was negative for COVID-19.
Two days after that test, however, the girl began experiencing nasal congestion, her only symptom. On that same day, she also traveled with her four immediate family members—her parents and her two brothers—to a family gathering with 15 other relatives. In total, 20 family members from five different households across four states attended the gathering, ranging in ages from 9 to 72. Read more >>