10 of the most exciting new superyacht concepts

Avanguardia: This megayacht concept from the Lazzarini Design Studio, shown here in a rendering, is shaped like a gigantic swan thanks to its detachable "head," which acts as a control tower. - Lazzarini Design Studio
Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
(CNN) — They've never not been in style, but superyachts are having a a bit of a moment.
Demand has been steadily growing over the years, with the global fleet jumping from 3,906 crafts in 2009 to 5,646 in 2019, according to the Superyacht Group.
Meanwhile the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a spike in purchases, with superyacht marketing company Northrop & Johnson seeing sales for July 2020 reaching double that of the previous year.
As a result, the market is projected to reach a value of $10.2 billion by 2025 as more and more yachts measuring longer than 24 meters are ordered.
The rising popularity of these large and rather magnificent vessels ultimately means that yacht designers are having to up the ante while coming up with new and imaginative concepts to ensure that their projects stand out from the rest. Read more >>