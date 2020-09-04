Friday, September 4, 2020
Women shouldering greater domestic burden during COVID-19
By Sloan Smith
Domestic violence up 13 percent in high-income homes.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A recent Inter-Development Bank survey has revealed the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the livelihoods of women living in the country.
Released on Tuesday, the report “The Caribbean Crisis: Results from an Online Socioeconomic Survey” is based on results from six countries in the IDB’s Caribbean Department — The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The survey was conducted over a two-week period from April 16 to April 30, 2020, and sought to better understand the implications of this pandemic on livelihoods in the region.
From The Bahamas, 910 people were surveyed.
The study showed that 11.3 percent of women indicated an increase in domestic violence within their household since the beginning of the pandemic. Read more >>