WHO warns that 'no country can just pretend the pandemic is over'

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
"The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up. Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Tedros outlined "four essential things that all countries, communities and individuals must focus on to take control."
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, warned that authorizing a vaccine too early and with too little data could create a variety of negative consequences. Read more >>