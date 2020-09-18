WHO says the coronavirus is killing about 50,000 people a week: ‘That is not where we want to be’

Family members in personal protective equipment (PPE) kits along with other relatives bury a person who died of Covid-19, at Jadid Qabristan Ahle - Islam graveyard, near ITO, on September 12, 2020 in New Delhi. - Mayank Makhija | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Berkeley Lovelace Jr., Noah Higgins-Dunn
CNBC News
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, warned Friday that the coronavirus is “not going away,” noting that it’s still killing about 50,000 people a week.
WHO officials said they are beginning to see “worrying trends” in the number of Covid-19 cases, ICU admissions and hospitalizations in the Northern Hemisphere as it enters its colder seasons.
Seroepidemiology studies that examine the extent of coronavirus infection in different populations indicate that a majority of the world’s population is susceptible to infection from this virus, they said. Read more >>