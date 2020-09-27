White supremacist killed in shootout with California deputies

Christopher Michael Straub ran away from and shot at California deputies before he was fatally shot on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
By Amir Vera and Sarah Moon, CNN
(CNN) - A white supremacist was killed in a shootout with deputies in Templeton, California, according to a San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office news release Friday.
The shooting took place Thursday morning when deputies at first tried to conduct a traffic stop on Christopher Michael Straub, 38, near a cemetery. Straub got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards of the cemetery, the release said.
He then hid and ambushed deputies, firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun. Deputy Richard "Ted" Lehnhoff, 34, was hit in the leg and airlifted to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition, the release said.