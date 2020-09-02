White South Carolina Police Officer Fired For Repeatedly Saying the N-Word (Video)

(Image: Screenshot)
A white police officer who was recently suspended for uttering a racial epithet several times during an interaction with a Black man in South Carolina was fired on Monday.
Sgt. Chad Walker, a 14-year veteran with the Columbia Police Department, was terminated for his excessive use of the N-word. The Columbia Police Department released a statement after conducting an investigation into the police officer’s actions.
According to an earlier report by the police department, on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 PM, a police sergeant entered an establishment named Bar None and found several violations of the Governor's Executive Order to stop serving, selling, and drinking alcohol. Sgt. Chad Walker went in to enforce the order and while doing so, in conversations with patrons and employees, a Black man is heard calling him the N-word while he was leaving the establishment. In response, Sgt. Walker used the racial slur several times, arguing that he could use the word.