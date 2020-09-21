Wells: ‘Part A of RMH renovations on month end completion schedule’

NEAR COMPLETION – Minister of Health Renward Wells (insert) said recently that the first phase of long-awaited upgrades to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), is on schedule for an end of the month completion. On Monday, September 7, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and a delegation toured the RMH. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The first phase of long-awaited upgrades to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), according to Minister of Health Renward Wells, is on schedule for an end of the month completion.
The Rand, the island's only hospital, sustained extensive flooding damage as a result of Hurricane Dorian last September.
“At the Rand Memorial Hospital, Part A of the Restoration Project is on schedule for completion at the end of September. This includes the main entrance, foyer, pharmacy, admissions and pediatrics; also, the Infectious Disease Unit Cancer Association project, the kitchen and cafeteria.
“The Container Operating Theatre Suites, Post Anesthesia Unit (PACU), and Central Sterile Supplies Department (CSSD), which are being funded by Build Health International and Direct Relief, are also expected to be completed by the end of this month,” Wells revealed during a recent press briefing.
Additionally, with respect to COVID- 19 testing capabilities in the country, the minister said that the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) is now in possession of the GeneXpert machine, which will assist with testing on the island. Read more >>