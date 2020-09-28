Wedding venue is fined £10,000 for hosting a 120-person reception – despite strict 15-guest limit

The events venue in Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire, has been fined £10,000 after police found 120 revellers celebrating at a wedding reception. (Stock image)
Bhvishya Patel
MailOnline
An events venue has been fined £10,000 after police found 120 revellers at a wedding party.
Police were called to the venue at 4.45pm on Friday following reports of a wedding reception taking place at Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire.
The scenes came nearly a week after the Prime Minister set out a raft of measures designed to clampdown on the coronavirus, including slashing the number allowed to gather at nuptials to 15.