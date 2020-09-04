Friday, September 4, 2020
Wear a mask while having sex and avoid kissing new people, Canada's top doctor advises
By Joe Sutton and Susannah Cullinane, CNN
(CNN) - Sex in a pandemic can be complicated, Canada's lead medical doctor says, and it's best to skip kissing and perhaps wear a mask to prevent spreading Covid-19.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued a public statement Wednesday on staying safe from the virus when engaging in sexual activities.
"Sexual health is an important part of our overall health. However, sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19..." the statement says, with risks increasing for partners engaging with people outside their household. Read more >>