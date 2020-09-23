US Health Officials Take The Scare Out Of Halloween

Americans are being encouraged to carve pumpkins at home rather than participate in certain Halloween activities, such as putting on costumes and going door-to-door for candy. - Frederic J. BROWN
AFP - Agence France Presse
Forget the princess outfit, the Batman suit, or the Donald Trump mask.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on Halloween celebrations in the US this year with health officials encouraging Americans to avoid heading out for a candy-fuelled evening and to instead stay home and hold virtual parties.
"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that advised against crowded indoor costume parties or sending kids trick-or-treating.
"Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming" is also off-limits, the agency said.
Instead, Americans are being encouraged to carve pumpkins at home or with friends and neighbors outdoors while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
