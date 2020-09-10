Thursday, September 10, 2020
Us Embassy Puts China Equipment Off Limits
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A NEW United States regulation prohibits its embassy in Nassau from doing business with local companies that utilise equipment manufactured by certain Chinese manufacturers.
On June 30, the US designated two Chinese telecommunications firms as “national security” threats. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designation means Huawei and ZTE are cut off from billions of dollars in US subsidies due to their close association with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
As a result of the move, companies in The Bahamas that provide services to the US Embassy in Nassau now have to disclose their manufacturers.
The manufacturers include Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Hytera, Dhaka and their subsidiaries and affiliates.
US Embassy Public Affairs Officer Daniel Durazo explained that this is not unique to The Bahamas.
“The 2019 National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) prohibits the US government from entering into contracts with entities (ie companies or service providers) that use telecommunications equipment, systems, or services from Huawei, ZTE, Dahua, Hikvision, Hytera, or their subsidiaries and affiliates,” Mr Durazo told The Tribune.
“This NDAA rule applies to contracts made after August 13, 2020, and applies to State Department procurement in the United States and around the world, not only to the US Embassy in the Bahamas.” Read more >>