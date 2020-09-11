URC launches month-long lunch programme in major urban areas

Team Members from the Free Town (Kemp Road) Urban Renewal Centre are all set to serve the children their lunches Tuesday. Pictured (from left) are: Ms. Sherry Knowles, Special Projects and Programmes Coordinator, Urban Renewal Commission; Ms. Daphne Bannister, Team Member; Ms. LaTonya Gibson, Team Member, and Ms. Loretta Mackey, Centre Manager. (BIS Photo/Matt Maura)
The Urban Renewal Commission’s month-long Urban Feeding (Lunch) Programme for children got underway on September 27, 2020) in the ten major urban communities in New Providence within which Urban Renewal Centres are located. Similar programmes will take place in Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Family Islands on which Urban Renewal Centres are located utilizing take-out services. In all, there are 23 Urban Renewal Centres throughout The Bahamas. The ten Centres in New Providence (Bain and Grant’s Town, Centreville, Englerston, Fort Charlotte, Fox Hill, Free Town (Kemp Road), Flamingo Gardens, Nassau Village, Pinewood Gardens and St. Barnabas) have been averaging feeding 100 persons per day over the first two days since the launch.
That’s a total average of 1,000 persons a day, or 2,000 persons over the first two days. Held daily at 12 noon, the Feeding (Lunch) Programme, is expected to conclude September 30. Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell, said the programme serves as another platform in the Government of The Bahamas’ continued efforts to provide the three basic necessities of life – food, clothing and shelter – to its citizens who find themselves in need as a result of the economic fall-out from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Read more >>