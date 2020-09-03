UPDATE #149 - Sixty-one (61) confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one (1) additional death

Ministry of Health confirms today that there are sixty-one (61) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to two thousand three hundred thirty-seven (2,337). There have been one thousand four hundred seventy-six (1,476) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, five hundred fifty-seven (557) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, seventy-one (71) confirmed cases in Abaco, fifty-four (54) confirmed cases in Bimini, twenty (20) confirmed cases in Exuma, fifteen (15) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, eleven (11) confirmed cases in Inagua, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, seven (7) confirmed cases in Eleuthera, seven (7) confirmed cases in Acklins, three (3) confirmed cases in Long Island, two (2) confirmed cases in Andros, two (2) confirmed cases in Crooked Island, two (2) confirmed cases in Mayaguana, and one hundred two (102) confirmed cases with locations pending. Read more >>