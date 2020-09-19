United States Donates $3.6M in Modular Shelters, Rescue Boats, and Construction Materials for Hurricane Response in The Bahamas

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires John McNamara (left) greets Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Honourable K. Peter Turnquest (right) at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force base.
By Bahamas US Embassy
The Embassy of the United States in Nassau delivered $3.6 million dollars-worth of modular shelters, medical evacuation boats, and construction materials to The Ministry for Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction just in time for peak hurricane season.
Chargé d'Affaires John McNamara delivered the donation to Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction the Honourable Iram Lewis at Coral Harbour in Nassau, just over two weeks after the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Dorian.