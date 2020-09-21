UB legal panel addresses roots of ‘Black Lives Matter’

Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas recently facilitated a legal panel that dissected the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, delving into its historical roots and calling for reforms in the justice system and the way in which power is exercised.
“‘Black Lives Matter’ is not the beginning of the conversation, but rather the midpoint in an unbalanced, dictatorial dialogue on racial equality that was rooted in colonization and continues to this day,” said Dr Jewel Amoah, Human Rights Commissioner and the Halton (Canada) District School Board’s Human Rights & Equity Advisor.
Amoah was one of several speakers on the virtual panel, hosted by UB in collaboration with the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, on what the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement means for the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.
“The phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ will truly be reflected in society when the structures that are based on the legacies of colonialism, slavery and systemic racism have been dismantled and racial identity does not determine one’s access to justice,” she said. Read more >>