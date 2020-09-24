Thursday, September 24, 2020

Two officers shot during protests over grand jury decision not to charge Louisville cops with killing Breonna Taylor

 

By Ray Sanchez, Elizabeth Joseph and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) - Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night as protesters marched following news that only one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.

The other two officers who also fired shots during the botched March raid were not indicted, meaning no officer was charged with killing the 26-year-old Black emergency room technician and aspiring nurse.

Shortly before a 9 p.m. ET countywide curfew, there were reports of gunfire near one of the marches. Two of the responding officers were shot and had non-life-threatening wounds, Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters. A suspect was in custody, he added.

One of the officers was in surgery, he said.

Protests were also underway in cities like Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and Washington.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , ,