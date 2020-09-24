Two officers shot during protests over grand jury decision not to charge Louisville cops with killing Breonna Taylor

By Ray Sanchez, Elizabeth Joseph and Steve Almasy, CNN
(CNN) - Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night as protesters marched following news that only one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.
The other two officers who also fired shots during the botched March raid were not indicted, meaning no officer was charged with killing the 26-year-old Black emergency room technician and aspiring nurse.
Shortly before a 9 p.m. ET countywide curfew, there were reports of gunfire near one of the marches. Two of the responding officers were shot and had non-life-threatening wounds, Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters. A suspect was in custody, he added.
One of the officers was in surgery, he said.
Protests were also underway in cities like Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and Washington.