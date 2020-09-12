Saturday, September 12, 2020
Two more die from COVID-19, 60 additional cases
By Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An additional 60 cases of the coronavirus and two COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed on Friday, health officials reported this morning.
Two women, ages 30 and 58, of New Providence died on Wednesday and Friday respectively, according to the Ministry of Health.
The death toll from the virus now stands at 67.
Ten deaths remain under investigation.
