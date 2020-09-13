Trump pushes universities to continue reopening amid a string of campus coronavirus outbreaks

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Jim Lo Scalzo | EPA | Bloomberg | Getty Images
CNBC News
The president’s remarks come as some universities have reported hundreds of new Covid-19 cases as students return to campus for the fall semester.
Universities that laid out careful strategies to keep students and staff safe while reopening for the fall semester are rethinking those plans.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Michigan State University both canceled in-person teaching for undergrads this fall. Read more >>