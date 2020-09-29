Trump administration’s TikTok ban has been delayed

Zack Whittaker, Danny Crichton
A U.S. federal court has said a ban on TikTok will not go into effect on Monday, as scheduled.
The move to delay the anticipated ban will allow Americans to continue using the app while the court considers the ban’s legality and whether the app poses a risk to national security, as the Trump administration claims.
For weeks since President Donald Trump signed two executive orders in early August, the government has threatened to shut down the viral video sharing app over fears that its parent company ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing, could be forced to turn over user data to the Chinese government. TikTok, which has 100 million users in the United States alone, has long rejected the claims. Read more >>