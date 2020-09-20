True Crime - My Dirty Little Secret: Lies My Pastor Told Me

My Dirty Little Secret: Lies My Pastor Told Me - S. Dakota Pastor Bill Guthrie arrives home in 1999 to find wife Sharon lying face down in a full bathtub. Autopsy reveals a lethal dose of tablets used to treat insomnia and anxiety in her system. The community, stunned, assumed the Guthrie's "perfect" Christian family facade to be fact. The investigation changes from accident to suicide, then foul play. One suspect stands out, but the evidence is circumstantial. Until they foolishly attempt a cover-up--uncovering their guilt.