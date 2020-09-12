Pages
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Tropical Depression Nineteen crossing over South Florida
By Dylan Federico
Tropical Depression Nineteen continues crossing over south Florida this morning, emerging into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by this afternoon.
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
7:50 AM
