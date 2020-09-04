Trinidad’s Dr Daniela Fifi Appointed Chief Curator of National Art Gallery of the Bahamas

Dr. Daniela Fifi
Dr Fifi is a graduate of Teacher’s College, Columbia University where she attained her Doctorate in Art and Art Education. She is also the holder of a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from The Pratt Institute New York, and a Master of Arts Degree in Art Gallery and Museum Studies from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.
Dr Fifi comes to her new role at the NAGB with a decade of experience working in museums. Her resume includes previous positions as a Curatorial Specialist at the National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago and Secretariat at the Museum Association of the Caribbean. In her capacity as Chief Curator at the NAGB, she will be in charge of curatorial programming. Her perspective of curatorial work and museums is centered on the museum as an educational space with the ability to positively impact its community. These are also key components of the NAGB's mission.