Tourism unveils ‘VIP’ reopening plan for Oct. 15

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said today his ministry has recommended that hotels across the country resume full operations, including use of beaches, on October 15.
During a press conference, D’Aguilar unveiled the ministry’s ‘vacation in place’ (VIP) tourism initiative which seeks to flip the mandatory quarantine period into a luxury experience.
However, the minister warned Bahamians should ‘temper’ their expectations over the country’s tourism product in the short to medium term.
“It is important that Bahamians temper their expectations of what they expect the tourism product to look like in the short to medium term,” he said.
"Our recommendation to the government will be a October 15 2020 reopening of for hotels on all islands to resume full operations and the full use of beaches, a critical component of our tourism product and the number one reason why persons come on vacation come to The Bahamas. This will allow our land based tourism to ramp up and benefit from the traditional Thanksgiving travel period leading into the Christmas and New Year's period."