‘Toughen Oversight On Cruise Industry’

Cruise ships in port at Nassau. Photo: Captain Tucker/Wikimedia
WHILE the cruise industry is gearing up for a big post-COVID comeback starting as early as this month, activists are calling for serious changes in the industry.
Local and international activists have come together under the Global Cruise Activist Network to demand “no return to business as usual” after the receding of the COVID-19 virus.
During a Zoom press conference, local activist Sam Duncombe called on the Bahamian government to “do better” in terms of oversight of the cruise industry.
Ms Duncombe referenced incidents of cruise ships dumping in Bahamian waters.
“There have been a number of incidents where cruise ships have dumped in our waters and we’ve done absolutely nothing about it in terms of getting them to pay for it," he said.
“In The Bahamas we have seven different private cruise ports and according to the Ministry of Tourism’s statistics, 75 percent of our tourists are cruise ship passengers, but they only account for 11 percent of the tourism revenue. With private cruise ports, the earnings for the host country is even less. So we would also like a ban on any more private cruise ports and absolutely, in terms of their general function moving forward, that they really need to clean up their act and do better.” Read more >>