Top Coronavirus Advisers To Hold Urgent Briefing As UK Hits 'Critical Point'

By Rachel Wearmouth
Huffingtonpost
The UK stands “at a critical point” in the Covid-19 pandemic but the data is “heading in the wrong direction”, Chris Whitty will warn at a snap press conference with top experts.
The chief medical officer’s stark words follow Boris Johnson cautioning on Friday a second wave “is coming” and may hit the country as winter bites.
Whitty will head a snap public briefing at Number 10 on the latest data on coronavirus alongside chief scientific officer, Patrick Vallance, at 11am on Monday, Downing Street said.
On Friday, the “R” rate jumped again to between 1.1 and 1.4 and daily infection numbers peaked over 4,000 last week for the first time since May. Read more >>