Toots Hibbert: Jamaican reggae legend dies aged 77

Toots Hibbert had reportedly been tested for coronavirus in the last two weeks. Getty images
Jamaican reggae pioneer Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert has died at the age of 77.
The legendary musician fronted the reggae and ska band Toots & the Maytals from the early 1960s.
Hibbert "passed away peacefully" in Kingston, Jamaica surrounded by his family, the group announced on Friday.
As yet it is unknown how Hibbert died, although he had been tested for coronavirus in the last two weeks and was put into intensive care.
Hibbert is credited with popularising reggae music and even naming the genre - his 1968 single "Do the Reggay" is the first song to use the term.