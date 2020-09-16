Tiger Woods opens the playground at Jack’s Bay on Eleuthera, Bahamas

Tiger Woods, Pro Golfer
Carefully crafted by one of the greatest talents in the history of golf, The Playground is intended to bring the pure enjoyment of the game to generations of players. The short course sits atop a dramatic bluff, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Holes range in length from 55 to 170 yards and can be played in a variety of configurations, making it fun for families and friends, yet capable of challenging the game’s best players. Adding to the experience is Saltspray, a bar, restaurant, and golf retail shop. With beautiful views of the Playground and the bluff. Here members will find snacks, drinks, and five-star dining in an air-conditioned location prepared by our culinary team.
“It is great to be part of this spectacular project in paradise,” said Woods. “The natural terrain and coastline are incredibly beautiful and call for an equally spectacular golf experience. The golf course complements the true spirit of Jack’s Bay development because it’s designed for golfers to have fun, foster friendships, and create memories within an unforgettable setting.” Read more >>