Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Tiger Woods Opens A New Golf Course on Eleuthera Island, Bahamas
By Özgür Töre
Tiger Woods opened The Playground, a spectacular 10-hole, par-3 golf course created by Woods’ TGR Design at the new Jack’s Bay private club and community in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas.
The Playground is the first of the club’s major recreational amenities to open with others to follow shortly.
Carefully crafted by one of the greatest talents in the history of golf, The Playground is intended to bring the pure enjoyment of the game to generations of players.
The short course sits atop a dramatic bluff, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Holes range in length from 55 to 170 yards and can be played in a variety of configurations, making it fun for families and friends, yet capable of challenging the game’s best players. Read more >>