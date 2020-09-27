This is what happens to your body over months in isolation

By Scottie Andrew, CNN
Artwork by Kelly Flynn and Max Pepper, CNN
(CNN) - Since the pandemic officially began in March, we've been told staying home is the best way to avoid catching Covid-19. And it is. But life in confinement can cause physical ailments on its own.
Being homebound for so long contorts the body, weakens the heart and lungs and even impairs brain function. The effects of life in isolation may stay with us beyond the pandemic's end (whenever that may be).
This is what half a year of isolation, staying home and staying sedentary can do to your body. Read more >>