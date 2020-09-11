These Popular YouTubers Are Being Investigated For Allegedly Throwing College Parties And Encouraging Students To Ignore COVID Safety

The Nelk Boys, who have about 5.7 million followers on YouTube, previously held a "protest" in defiance of COVID guidelines to keep gyms open.
Illinois State University said it is working with local and campus police to investigate huge parties thrown by popular prank YouTubers called the Nelk Boys, who they say are encouraging students to ignore anti-COVID precautions.
A spokesperson for the school told BuzzFeed News they're reviewing footage of the parties, and students in violation could face charges from the town of Normal, Illinois, as well as "suspension from the university."
Earlier this week, the Nelk Boys — who have almost 5.7 million subscribers on YouTube — shared a series of Instagram stories that reporter Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times then screen-recorded. The videos showed massive parties on ISU's campus with no one wearing masks or social distancing. Read more >>