Saturday, September 12, 2020

There’s now even more evidence that restaurant dining sharply increases COVID spread

Image: ©️AD Catalano

By Sy Mukherjee

Growing evidence indicates that proximity to other people is among the easiest ways for coronavirus to spread, especially indoors. A new report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) adds to the thesis and points to a very specific culprit: Restaurant dining.

In a survey of more than 800 adults, the CDC found that people who had contracted COVID were twice as likely to say they had dined at a restaurant in the preceding two weeks.

The CDC survey examined behaviors ranging from shopping at a mall to visiting people in a home. But the consistent culprit, according to the study, was going to a restaurant.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,