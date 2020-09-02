The weird side effect of COVID-19 no one is really talking about

Image: Shutterstock
By CW Headley
We’re more than five months into the COVID-19 pandemic and new symptoms are still emerging.
For the most part, the worst the respiratory disease has to offer has been likened to a particularly bad bout of flu. However, a growing number of confirmed cases have begun to report psychological side effects previously unreported.
First, it was neuropathies, like strokes and trembling, then it was balding and weight gain, and now patients are citing alterations to the way they perceive the passing of time.
Similarly to the reports of shock trauma appearing in recent coronavirus analysis, time perception was impacted by various parameters of the pandemic as opposed to the disease funding it.
In a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, participants were asked if they felt the time was moving slower than normal. Read more >>