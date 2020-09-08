The United States Pledges $750K to Fight COVID-19 in The Bahamas

Bahamian health care workers receive PPE (donated by the United States) and get training from IFRC and BRCS on proper use of PPE | Nassau, The Bahamas | August, 2020 | Photo Credit: IFRC
The United States Government has pledged $750,000 to help health facilities in The Bahamas detect, isolate, and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Bahamas Red Cross Society, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will administer the funds.
The donation empowers the Bahamas Red Cross to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies for the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA). The Bahamas Red Cross will also use the money to provide hand-washing stations to select shelters and schools on New Providence, and mental health and psycho-social support to community members and healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic.
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires John McNamara celebrated the donation as another powerful example of the U.S.-Bahamian partnership to combat the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the social and economic impacts of the pandemic: "These $750,000 dollars will complement the Government of The Bahamas' own robust efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, and to provide longer-term support to those affected by this terrible virus."