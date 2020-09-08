The pandemic will slow down in the US soon – but not for a reason worth celebrating

Doctor wearing face mask. Image source: RightFramePhotoVideo/Adobe
Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb shared a new coronavirus update over the weekend, one that included his prediction of a slowdown in the spread of the virus soon.
His prediction is due to the fact that the US has seen so many cases of the virus during the pandemic. The COVID-19 virus will thus soon start having a harder time finding new people to infect.
However, it’s not necessarily news worth celebrating, as Gottlieb points to the fact that more “death and disease” will accompany our move towards that slowdown. Read more >>