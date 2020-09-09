The Oxford University AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial has been paused – should we be worried?

Is this the end for hopes of an early breakthrough in the race to find a coronavirus drug?
A promising Oxford University and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial has been halted due to an adverse reaction in a trial participant although the pharmaceutical company said the pause was ‘routine’. Analytical chemists at AstraZeneca’s Sydney headquarters in August. Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/EPA
A spokesman for AstraZeneca, the company working with the academic team to produce the vaccine, said the voluntary pause is “routine”.
While governments around the world have backed this specific vaccine, details of the “potentially unexplained illness” in one of the trial’s participants are unclear. Read more >>