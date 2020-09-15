Tuesday, September 15, 2020
The Nigerian filmmakers risking jail with lesbian movie Ife
By Azeezat Olaoluwa
Women's Affairs Reporter, West Africa
Two Nigerian filmmakers face the prospect of imprisonment if they ignore the stern warning of the authorities and proceed with the release of a movie about a lesbian relationship.
The dramatic face-off with the regulators - the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) - is worthy of a film itself.
Producer Pamela Adie and director Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim are determined that Ife (meaning "love" in the Yoruba language) reaches a Nigerian audience, but the NFVCB says it will not be approved as it violates the country's strict laws on homosexuality. Read more >>
