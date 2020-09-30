The next few months could get ugly. Here's how to stay safe as the pandemic rages on

By Scottie Andrew, CNN
(CNN) - Summer's over, but the pandemic persists. The days are getting shorter and colder. And the next few months could get ugly where Covid-19 is concerned.
Fall was always going to be a difficult period of the pandemic. The season brings with it brisker air and shorter days, which drive people to spend more time inside -- where coronavirus is thought to transmit more easily.
The pandemic also coincides with the onslaught of the flu and other respiratory infections that, when coupled with coronavirus, can overwhelm the healthcare system and our own immune systems. Read more >>