Thursday, September 10, 2020

The lessons we’ve learned from the Covid-19 response, according to Anthony Fauci

 Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Alex Brandon/AP

By Pratibha Gopalakrishna

Six months since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the world has learned difficult lessons on how to respond — and not respond — to such a crisis.

Anthony Fauci, who has spent nearly 40 years at the helm of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is particularly well-suited to weigh in on what we’ve learned so far. He has helped steer the government response to a number of outbreaks, including the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and has now become one of the most prominent voices in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Harvard Medical School Grand Rounds session on Thursday, Fauci shared his takeaways on how Covid-19 has been handled and what this crisis can tell us about how to combat the next one. His remarks have been lightly edited for clarity.  Read more >>
