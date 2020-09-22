The House Passed a Bill That Would Make It Illegal to Discriminate Against Natural Hair

By Christopher Luu
InStyle
Back in January 2019, California Senator Holly J. Mitchell introduced the CROWN Act (it stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which Governor Gavin Newsom would sign into law, making it illegal for employers and public schools to discriminate against Black people who choose to wear their hair in its natural state or in a protective style.
Today, Rep. Ilhan Omar announced that the House of Representatives passed legislation (H.R. 5309) to make it a nationwide mandate, not just an exception in a few states. In addition to California, Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, and New York also passed hair-based discrimination acts. Next, the CROWN Act will move to the Senate. Pending a vote there, the CROWN Act could end hair discrimination nationwide. Read more >>